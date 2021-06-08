I live in the Michigan that’s grateful to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) for the science-based restrictions she’s been imposing to keep us safe since March 2020. Residents of the other Michigan — against their own health and best interests — have been putting up a vicious fight against coronavirus safety protocols since the beginning. That resistance has been especially feverish and tinged with sexism. There are nasty memes and recall petitions, along with gendered nicknames like schoolmarm and witch, painting Whitmer as unnecessarily controlling. Some men were charged with plotting to kidnap her, apparently in response to her safety orders. It’s hard to forget the scene in Lansing, where hundreds of unmasked people with long guns occupied the Capitol, demonstrating for their God-given right to contract and spread a deadly virus — gross on its own and prescient given what happened at the U.S. Capitol in January.