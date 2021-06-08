To a Chinese person, a name carries a lot of weight, including family history, linguistic associations and parental aspiration. The tradition is to use the surname, typically that of the father, as the first character in a child’s name. This equates to the Western “last name” — in my case, “Huang.” The surname precedes the given name, which may comprise one or two characters. (In China, I would be addressed as “Huang Xiaoyan.”) Throughout history, the choice of the child’s given name has carried tremendous importance in Chinese culture. To this day, when a baby is born, parents consult genealogy, and pore over dictionaries as well as historic or literary texts, seeking to balance sound, meaning and calligraphy. Because Chinese civilization is built upon our profoundly metaphorical language, the words chosen for a baby’s given name are perceived as being critically important in the identity of that person. When I was born in Beijing, my parents carefully selected my given name using the traditional methods. But on his way to the district office to file my birth certificate — or so my parents told me — my father, in his usual romantic and impulsive way, decided unilaterally to change the name. He settled on “Xiao Yan.” “Yan” is a key component of my mother’s name, referencing Yan’an, her birth place — also a center of the Chinese Communist revolution — while “Xiao” means “small.” The name expresses his love for both of us. (I don’t recall what my original name was to have been.)