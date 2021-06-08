Some have argued that the problem can be solved with blockchain “tracing” techniques that allow police to track ransom payments on the bitcoin network. This seems promising at first blush. For example: on Monday the FBI announced that it had recovered a $4.4 million ransom payment made to the Colonial Pipeline hackers. But in the long run, successes like this are likely to prove transient. And on close inspection of this case, the FBI succeeded only because the Colonial hackers took few precautions to hide the movement of their funds or to protect the digital “wallet” in which the money was stored. It would be wonderful if the FBI could expect such excellent results for every future ransomware infection, but this is wishful thinking. Future attackers will no doubt learn from the Colonial hackers’ mistakes and simply make better efforts to launder their funds so they are beyond the reach of law enforcement.