More important, the tensions tearing the nation apart were systemic, based on stubbornly embedded social problems that would not easily bend to the will of any politician. While Kennedy had his family name and brother’s legacy working for him, he had to contend with the baggage of public discontent surrounding the Democratic Party. The backlash against Johnson’s “Great Society” programs, which Kennedy supported and wanted to expand, had already led to Republicans gaining 47 seats in the House and three in the Senate in the 1966 midterm elections. Some White voters though these programs delivered benefits to undeserving minorities, while sticking them with the bill.