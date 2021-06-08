The interracial nature of this outpouring of grief reminds us how his death shook so many Americans and left his supporters without a leader advocating for common ground between young and old, Black and White, hawk and dove. As the journalist Jack Newfield recalled, Kennedy’s death created a void on the American Left, paving the way for subsequent political polarization: “No one came after him who could speak simultaneously for the unemployed black teenager and the white worker trapped in a dead-end job and feeling misunderstood. Robert Kennedy had the right equilibrium between race and class within liberalism.”
But this hagiography underestimates the challenges confronting liberalism by 1968. The fractures developing in American society in the 1960s ripped apart the diverse coalition that had sustained the Democratic Party since Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal. Powerful social forces would make it difficult for any presidential candidate to forge a viable liberal coalition for decades to come.
For starters, it wasn’t even clear that Kennedy could have secured the Democratic presidential nomination. Only 15 states held primaries that chose about 40 percent of the party’s convention delegates. Party bosses and insiders, most of them beholden to President Lyndon B. Johnson, Kennedy’s arch-nemesis, chose the other 60 percent.
Kennedy hoped to use the primaries to convince the bosses that he would be a stronger general election candidate. But on March 31, when Johnson shockingly announced that he would not seek reelection, his support gravitated toward Hubert Humphrey, who, within days of formally entering the race, boasted that 1,200 of the 1,312 delegates needed for the nomination were already committed to or leaning toward him.
More important, the tensions tearing the nation apart were systemic, based on stubbornly embedded social problems that would not easily bend to the will of any politician. While Kennedy had his family name and brother’s legacy working for him, he had to contend with the baggage of public discontent surrounding the Democratic Party. The backlash against Johnson’s “Great Society” programs, which Kennedy supported and wanted to expand, had already led to Republicans gaining 47 seats in the House and three in the Senate in the 1966 midterm elections. Some White voters though these programs delivered benefits to undeserving minorities, while sticking them with the bill.
Furthermore, much of the belief that Kennedy could have forged a new coalition is either anecdotal, based on the large, enthusiastic crowds that attended his rallies, or from a limited body of polling data from Indiana and Nebraska. Yet while sympathetic journalists hailed his success in attracting Black and White working-class voters in Indiana, a study by his own aides revealed that he actually lost 59 of the 70 White precincts in Gary.
While the themes that Kennedy espoused — sacrifice, compassion and community — appealed to universal ideals, he always tempered that idealism with pragmatism. While campaigning for White votes in Indiana, he toned down his rhetoric about helping the poor and disenfranchised. He told parents that the federal government “can’t take over control or direction of schools” and complained that taxes were too high.
He informed largely White audiences that he wanted to expand use of the private sector in addressing urban problems, with the aim of “moving away from welfare, the dole and the handout.” He talked about “law and order” so often that Richard M. Nixon griped that “… people think Bobby is more a law-and-order man than I am.”
A general-election contest with Nixon would have exposed the contradictions between Kennedy’s conservative rhetoric in Gary and his liberal ideas in Harlem. A presidential administration, during which he would’ve been faced with enacting actual policies, would have made it even more difficult to keep the White members of Roosevelt’s coalition onboard while addressing the problems of poverty and racism that Kennedy so acutely recognized.
Indeed, many White Democratic voters actually saw the Kennedy name as a reminder that the party had advanced civil rights, which is why they defected from it after John F. Kennedy delivered his June 1963 Oval Office address in which he referred to civil rights as a moral cause. New research shows that in 1960, only 13 percent of White Southern voters saw Democrats as the party pushing for school integration. By 1964, however, 45 percent of those same voters viewed the party as more aggressively promoting school integration. In short, the shift took place after the intense media coverage of John F. Kennedy’s 1963 speech and before passage of the Civil Rights Act.
After this turning point, the racial gap in the United States became too wide to bridge. Polls revealed a dramatic hardening of attitudes in the wake of the urban unrest that ripped through American cities after 1965, in places like Watts, Newark and Detroit. By spring 1967, 82 percent of White Americans held an unfavorable opinion of civil rights demonstrations.
Bobby Kennedy also never had to grapple with other contentious social issues — abortion, affirmative action, busing, LGBTQ rights — that would further splinter the fragmented Democratic coalition in the 1970s.
Then there was the Vietnam War. His supporters were convinced that Kennedy would have ended the war, thereby saving the lives of 20,000 American servicemen killed during the Richard M. Nixon administration. But his politically popular calls for a “negotiated settlement,” ignored that since the end of World War II, North Vietnam had wanted the same thing: withdrawal of foreign troops (first the French, then the Americans) and national unification under communist rule. Had he won election, Kennedy would have confronted the same question that vexed Nixon: to accept defeat or continue fighting? Either option promised to alienate White, blue-collar voters or Kennedy’s antiwar base.
All of these issues and systemic divisions help explain why it took until 2008 for another charismatic leader, Barack Obama, to successfully assemble a coalition like Kennedy had tried to pull together in 1968. This coalition consisted of youths, Black people, Hispanics and the distressed White middle class, both rural and urban. Both the Kennedy and Obama campaigns were animated by a common spirit of hope and reconciliation and supported by the same broad coalition.
This optimism proved short-lived, however. The United States remained a nation deeply fractured over race. For many working-class Whites, Obama embodied the cultural changes that had been threatening their status in society dating to the African American freedom struggle of the 1960s. Donald Trump, along with allies in the conservative media, led a racist “birther” movement that questioned whether Obama was born in the United States and therefore eligible to occupy the Oval Office.
In 2016, Trump would ride a wave of White resentment into the White House, exposing the fragile nature of Obama’s coalition. Backlash also transformed more White, rural, less-well-educated places such as West Virginia and Arkansas, once Democratic bastions, into Republican strongholds.
The world has changed dramatically in the five decades following Kennedy’s death. New problems such as climate change have emerged to the forefront while the old problems of racial injustice continue to fester. As the nation grows even more fragmented, it is useful to reflect on a moment in time when, through his passion and commitment, Robert Kennedy managed to hold together the delicate center of American politics — if only for an eight-hour train ride from New York to Washington.