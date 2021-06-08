The George W. Bush administration expanded the initial effort, focusing on crop eradication as well as counterinsurgency against the FARC and ELN. These Marxist-oriented groups had operated since the 1960s and had long sought to overthrow the government and follow Cuba’s example. But the 9/11 attacks changed the U.S. perspective, and the Bush administration increasingly tied the battle against the FARC and ELN to the global war on terrorism. At the same time, U.S. policymakers expanded efforts to fight the drug cartels, justifying many actions as a continuation of the war on drugs. By 2003, an estimated 5,000 U.S. soldiers and contractors worked from the U.S. Embassy in Bogota, a much larger force than any place outside Iraq and Afghanistan.