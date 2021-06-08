For most of this century, however, the G-7 has mostly been a case study of declining influence in the global economy. For the first decade of this century, the G-7 would be discussed primarily as a way to show its relative decline compared with the BRIC economies. After the 2008 financial crisis, the G-7 faded from view as necessity dictated that the G-20 would be the focal point for global economic governance. The Trump years made things even more difficult, with iconic photographs and everything. One former high-ranking State Department official who served under Donald Trump told me that after the 2019 debacle, he doubted there would be another joint communique ever again.
This makes it all the more surprising that the G-7 accomplished what it did over the weekend. According to the New York Times’s Alan Rappeport, “Finance leaders from the Group of 7 countries agreed to back a new global minimum tax rate of at least 15 percent that companies would have to pay regardless of where they locate their headquarters.” He further noted, “Officials described the pact as a historic agreement that could reshape global commerce and solidify public finances that have been eroded after more than a year of combating the coronavirus pandemic.”
The Financial Times’s Lex column cast it in similar terms, writing, “After nearly a decade of talks, it is a remarkably bold plan.” They explain why:
Tax competition is an area where the G-7 still retains some power. As the home countries for most of the world’s large privately owned multinationals, they have leverage over the offshore tax havens that would be the natural exit option. Large multinationals are not going to re-headquarter their firms to, say, China or Russia just to avoid tax.
If this actually gets implemented — still a big if — does this mean a ginormous tax windfall for the Group of Seven? Not exactly. Rappeport suggests that “huge sums of money are at stake” but then cites an E.U. Tax Observatory report suggesting 48 billion euros, or $58 billion, a year for the entire E.U. The Biden administration estimates an additional $50 billion per year for the United States. The estimate by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development is more modest, suggesting less than $80 billion all in.
Don’t get me wrong, an additional $50 billion a year to a government is not nothing. But in a year in which trillions of dollars are being spent on emergency relief, it seems small.
This does not mean the agreement is insignificant, however. In theory, it’s a triple win for the Biden administration in particular. On the fiscal side, the agreement would raise revenues and forestall continued races to the bottom. On the regulatory side, Yellen suggested that large firms would take the trade-off of a higher tax burden for reduced uncertainty about the future.
The biggest win for the Biden administration is on the foreign policy side, however. As previously noted in Spoiler Alerts, there have been some hidden transatlantic tensions during President Biden’s first few months. It has been difficult for Biden’s foreign economic policy team to simultaneously argue that the transatlantic relationship was back while still sounding Trumpy on trade. As Biden departs for Europe this week, the columns on wary Europeans are being produced at a steady clip.
One area of agreement, however, was on tax competition, which was not the case with the previous administration. In reaching this agreement, the Biden administration managed a cease-fire in the tariff war and also earned praise from allies about its leadership. The French finance minister praised Yellen, stating, “Let’s be clear, we have someone with whom it’s easy to discuss, easy to build compromises and easy to bridge some gaps between the different nations.”
This gives Biden a good foundation to begin his first overseas trip. In his Washington Post op-ed published over the weekend, Biden concluded by asking some important questions: “This is a defining question of our time: Can democracies come together to deliver real results for our people in a rapidly changing world? Will the democratic alliances and institutions that shaped so much of the last century prove their capacity against modern-day threats and adversaries?”