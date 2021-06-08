For most of this century, however, the G-7 has mostly been a case study of declining influence in the global economy. For the first decade of this century, the G-7 would be discussed primarily as a way to show its relative decline compared with the BRIC economies. After the 2008 financial crisis, the G-7 faded from view as necessity dictated that the G-20 would be the focal point for global economic governance. The Trump years made things even more difficult, with iconic photographs and everything. One former high-ranking State Department official who served under Donald Trump told me that after the 2019 debacle, he doubted there would be another joint communique ever again.