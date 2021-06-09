The Center for Biological Diversity, along with other NGOs, recently filed suit against the EPA, claiming the re-registration of dicamba in 2020 was illegal. Whether more consumers will add their voices to this protest is yet to be seen. But we have entered a new era in American agriculture, one in which dicamba drifting in the air has made it much more difficult for many food producers to farm. And this is problematic, because as Bayer spreads its Xtend seeds, the firm’s clients will use larger volumes of dicamba on their farms, which will undoubtedly create dicamba-resistant weeds that growers will have to beat back with a new arsenal of chemicals and GE seeds. Bayer’s new crop system, in other words, does not solve the weed problems seeded by Monsanto’s Roundup Ready system 25 years ago. It perpetuates them.