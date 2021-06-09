The AAUP revised its guidelines in 1940 and again in 1970, attempting to strengthen academic freedom each time. But in neither case did it attempt to spell out a positive vision of what academic freedom’s purpose was, nor to apply it more expansively. In practice, that has significantly narrowed academic freedom in recent decades, as, increasingly, tenured faculty have been replaced by nontenured instructors. According to the AAUP, as of 2016 only about 27 percent of the academic labor force in America was tenured or tenure-track.