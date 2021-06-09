The ABA would make available to clerkship applicants from any school information about the number of allegations reported by judicial circuit, by courthouse and by judge. To address the concern about false accusations, there might be a minimal number of allegations below which the system would make no external disclosure. That is, only when a certain threshold of complaints accrued would the system flag a judge. If a judge wished to contest the allegations, they could ask the ABA to disclose information about reporting law schools and the timing of the allegations to the judiciary (but not the individual judge) — thereby triggering an investigation by the judiciary (but not by judges in the same court). The possibility of such investigations would also serve as a check on false complaints.