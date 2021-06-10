These conversations are made much harder when patients have been encouraged to seek medications that promise more than they deliver. Once a drug is approved, physicians may feel compelled to offer it, and desperate families will have difficulty saying no to a new therapy advertised as the first (and only) to slow Alzheimer’s progression. But the FDA’s (and Biogen’s) satisfaction with improvement in surrogate markers means patients and families will end up focusing on surrogate markers, too. And if they experience a disconnect between what the drug is said to accomplish and what they’re experiencing at home — a loved one who continues to deteriorate, even as amyloid levels presumably fall — it will be difficult to give up the “hope” that is attached to the drug, even when it doesn’t offer anything meaningful in the life of the patient. This is already a frequent challenge when treating patients with advanced cancers; another clinical trial or dubiously helpful therapy is always available, and as a result, patients often miss opportunities to prioritize what they most care about with the time they have left.