The process reason to be interested is to find out whether the winner of the doctrine sweepstakes is someone whom Biden picks or someone who defines the administration before they want to be defined. Biden could pick someone within the ideas industry to be his foreign policy muse. Sometimes this is a conscious choice, as when President Barack Obama and national security adviser Ben Rhodes confided to the Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg. Sometimes it is not so conscious. As hard as Michael Anton tried to embody Donald Trump’s foreign policy voice, I’d wager that his ramblings to the New York Times’s Maggie Haberman proved to be more accurate. In Biden’s case, I could see someone like Tom Friedman or Jon Meacham being given the opportunity.