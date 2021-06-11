Still, it’s cause for concern, not panic: Two doses of the vaccine seem to provide good, if not perfect, protection against the delta variant. Just as important, if not more so, it seems that the breakthrough cases are mild. However, those who are not vaccinated remain vulnerable to infection, and when it comes to delta, that means a virus that appears more dangerous than its predecessors. And in some parts of the country, a large fraction of the population has yet to receive any vaccine at all. There are a lot of reasons for this, but vaccine access deserves more attention than hesitancy. Imagine wanting to get the shot, but not being able to because you couldn’t get time off work to take it or to recover from any side effects? And imagine knowing the same thing was true for your colleagues.