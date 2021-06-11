A film adaptation of “In the Heights” had been in the works since 2008, but it was only in 2018, after Hudes and Miranda forced Harvey Weinstein’s company to relinquish the rights to the project when Weinstein’s sexual predations were revealed, that she could complete the screenplay confident that it would be shot. Unlike past iterations of the show, the movie was created largely in the shadow of Trump — from writing to production to marketing — and of a level of government-backed xenophobia not seen in the United States in nearly a century. His administration’s ban on travel from mostly Muslim nations, its proposal to slash legal immigration by almost half and cancel programs that protected some undocumented immigrants, its policy of separating children from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border and ritualized defamation of immigrants formed a backdrop for the planning of the film — as did the racist mass murders of Jews in Pittsburgh and Hispanics in El Paso, which underscored the stakes of the administration’s stance quite viscerally.