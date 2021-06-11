In the early 1960s, Powell became chairman of the House Committee on Education and Labor. He largely abandoned his own amendment in an effort to forge better ties with the Kennedy administration. Even so, as momentum built to pass a civil rights bill, many members of Congress wanted to avoid a resumption of his earlier criticism. They therefore demanded the Powell Amendment be attached to the eventual CRA. It was already going to face a Southern filibuster in the Senate, they reasoned, so including the proposal only removed a source of future frustration and political risk.