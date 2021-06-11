In 1987, gay activist Cleve Jones unveiled the AIDS Memorial Quilt. Each quilt panel was the size of a human coffin and represented someone who had died of AIDS complications. Jones created the Quilt in the hope that it would arouse the attention of apathetic heterosexuals. He believed straight Americans were more likely to care about AIDS if the memorial was “not threatening to nongay people.” A quilt, with is associations of warmth and family homes, did just that and made the suffering of queer people with AIDS more palatable. The AIDS Memorial Quilt received extensive praise and a Nobel Peace Prize nomination. More than 1.2 million people visited the Quilt when it was last displayed on the National Mall in 1996.