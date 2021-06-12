Then along comes Boris Johnson, who — like Donald Trump, the previous American president with whom he mugged for the cameras — bristles at scripts. In a phone call with Biden early in his presidency, according to a Johnson aide who spoke to the Atlantic magazine for a recent profile of the prime minister, Johnson told Biden, who had cited the special relationship, that he disliked that phrase. It seemed to him, according to the aide, “needy and weak.” How about the “indestructible relationship,” Johnson suggested in an interview with the BBC on Friday.
But why? Is he trying to tell us something? Is the “special relationship” no more?
We are more alike than we know, we British and you Americans, but it sometimes shows in the least expected ways. In the American South survives another expression from British English with a vast underground store of contradictory meanings: “Bless.” It is a small word, but it’s subtle in its shades. It’s affectionate. It’s damning. It’s indulgent. It’s heartfelt. It’s ironic. It’s not unkindly meant. It can be almost lethally patronizing. It is not unlike this infinitely layered phrase that binds us: the “special relationship,” which always wears the huge set of self-aware quotation marks that hang off it like gaudy epaulets.
As a formulation, “special relationship” is diplomacy in its purest form — more about the constant grooming ritual of repetition than anything else. It is the canary in the coal mine — as long as we keep seeing it up on its perch, we’re okay. After 9/11, Prime Minister Tony Blair and President George W. Bush were full of it, to the point where the special relationship became a heady folie a deux, and their whirlwind desert romance left us with decades of war and bills falling due. (Seriously, who hasn’t had a relationship like that?) In contrast, during the Conservative Party’s botched handling of the Brexit referendum, the Relationship-o-Meter ebbed low. President Barack Obama was pointedly sparing with the phrase.
We all have our past traumas to work through. No wonder we both eye the barometer from time to time. Winston Churchill was especially anxious that, should there be another global threat such as the rise of Nazism, the United States wouldn’t hem and haw about whether that was a problem for two years before joining in to aid Britain. The United States, meanwhile, has in Britain a strange cousin, a halfway house and emissary to a Europe that otherwise prefers to keep America’s excesses and extremes, its guns and its religious absolutists, its periodic manias (Donald Trump, Iraq) and free-market follies (the health-care model, the subprime loans, casino banking) safely at arm’s length.
That Johnson of all people should seem so mortally afraid of the cozy rituals of British-U.S. amity is striking. Johnson is an admirer of America. He was born in New York. His idol Churchill — the subject of one of Johnson’s hefty middlebrow biographies — coined the phrase “special relationship” in a 1946 speech. Why is he rejecting it and what does it portend?
Johnson’s body language in his meeting with Biden on Thursday was oddly self-contained. In their interaction Biden is solicitous, friendly, relaxed, warm, reaching out with a hand on Johnson’s shoulder. The prime minister, meanwhile, is all folded arms and hands in pockets. Even — and no, I can’t believe I’m using this word about Boris Johnson either — uptight.
The answer goes a little deeper than egotism. (Though with Johnson, admittedly it never goes that much deeper.) It has its roots in a story the scholar Susan Richards tells about the aftermath of the collapse of communism, when the first Coca-Cola ads in Moscow were unveiled. This was the era of “It’s the real thing!” Russian businesses unused to brand advertising saw how amazingly effective the catchphrase was. Those were the magic words. Suddenly businesses shifting everything from tractors to paint and hot dogs to security services all proclaimed the phrase on TV ads and billboards. This “cargo-cult” approach to commerce is not too different from Johnson’s LARPing his way through his life, his career and his government. He is a man who, in every job he ever had, from journalist to mayor of London to prime minister, has succeeded with the maxim that if you cosplay it with enough charm and conviction, they will come. Wrap yourself in the flag and talk about “global Britain” being “open for business,” and people will forget you just pulled Britain out of the European Union, erected barriers to trade and now rule from a bubble that’s increasingly shaped like England, rather than Britain at all.
The prime minister has some of the gifts of a good leader. He is charismatic, he is energetic, he works hard when something interests him. But for all that, his chief gift as a politician is as a storyteller. “People live by narrative,” he said in an interview for the Atlantic article, in a rare moment of self-reflection. “Human beings are creatures of the imagination.”
And so at every turn of his career, Johnson has shown a strange tic. If someone hands him a narrative, a set of policies, a protocol or even, one might say (thinking of his predecessor Theresa May’s trade agreement with the E.U.), a workable document, even if it is better than whatever he could come up with, he will reject it, attempt to rework it and come up with an inevitably inferior version.
Johnson is always more confident going off-script — deconstructing a policy, lampooning a colleague, appropriating and tinkering with a narrative, brainstorming away from it — than he is working with it. Before he declared himself a supporter of the Brexit campaign, he sat down and wrote two newspaper columns for himself, one coming out in favor of “Remain,” and one for “Leave.” This predilection leaves him sounding at times as if, in Gertrude Stein’s words, “there is no there there.” Kicking off his first campaign for mayor of London, he was asked what he stood for. What were his policies? His actual proposals? He replied in the negative, describing people who light cigars with 50-pound notes — champagne socialists. He was not that, he said. It was a fun distraction from the fact that, at his core, he seemed to believe — really believe — in nothing much at all.
Like every actor, Johnson needs roles. Like Trump, much of what he says for the cameras is obvious spit-balling in front of a live audience. He’s always looking for the winning line, and he’ll extemporize madly until he has it. His policies rise from the froth of Things He Comes Out With. If he says something and it goes down badly, no worries — he said the opposite a little earlier, and we’ll go with that. As the line often attributed to Groucho Marx goes, “These are my principles, and if you don’t like them, well, I have others.”
Johnson described his time in Brussels as a journalist as “chucking these rocks over the garden wall and [listening] to this amazing crash from the greenhouse next door over in England.”
The idea that Johnson would stick to any kind of script for the special relationship that’s come to him through generations of close political cooperation? No, that will need reworking.
Perhaps the most elegant response to this was Biden’s parting tweet as the meeting between them wound down. “The special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom is stronger than ever,” he wrote. “Thank you for hosting me today, Prime Minister Johnson.” The two even unveiled a “revitalized” Atlantic Charter, the joint statement by President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Churchill in 1941 that set out goals for cooperation.
Brits breathed a sigh of relief. At least there was one grown-up in the room. Meanwhile, Johnson was still ad-libbing, debriefing British media on Friday on his other new, improved, really much better, all-his-own-work, definitely preferred choice of wording. He wanted it, he said, to be referred to henceforth as “the deep and meaningful relationship.” Bless him.