The answer goes a little deeper than egotism. (Though with Johnson, admittedly it never goes that much deeper.) It has its roots in a story the scholar Susan Richards tells about the aftermath of the collapse of communism, when the first Coca-Cola ads in Moscow were unveiled. This was the era of “It’s the real thing!” Russian businesses unused to brand advertising saw how amazingly effective the catchphrase was. Those were the magic words. Suddenly businesses shifting everything from tractors to paint and hot dogs to security services all proclaimed the phrase on TV ads and billboards. This “cargo-cult” approach to commerce is not too different from Johnson’s LARPing his way through his life, his career and his government. He is a man who, in every job he ever had, from journalist to mayor of London to prime minister, has succeeded with the maxim that if you cosplay it with enough charm and conviction, they will come. Wrap yourself in the flag and talk about “global Britain” being “open for business,” and people will forget you just pulled Britain out of the European Union, erected barriers to trade and now rule from a bubble that’s increasingly shaped like England, rather than Britain at all.