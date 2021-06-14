The peace agreements and their implementation proved deeply divisive, with the two sides egged on by political actors. Detractors of the agreement — among them Uribe’s and Duque’s Democratic Center party — criticized the JEP, the Special Justice Tribunal for Peace, which was created to investigate all war crimes and human rights violations during the decades of civil war. Opponents argued that under the special tribunal, former guerrilla leaders would be tried for their crimes but that the sentences they would be given would be minimal. They also criticized the agreements’ guarantee of political participation to former FARC combatants. During the 2018 presidential election, Uribe supported Duque, who won by a margin of 2 million votes.