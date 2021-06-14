But with this new technology comes countless ethical questions. Is embryo selection a good thing or a bad thing — or both? How do we balance potential inequities created against potential lives saved or improved? Do we want to keep genetics from becoming destiny, and what does that even mean? We desperately need a public conversation about life in the era of predictive genetic analysis or we as a society are going to wind up somewhere we never planned to be.
The conversation we need involves the use of polygenic scores, or PGS. A PGS is single number that sums up measurable genetic influence on a given trait; you can think of it as a credit score for your genes. We all have PGSs for height, depression, diabetes, cognitive ability and skin tone — just to name a few. Indeed, scientists can calculate a PGS for any trait or condition that they can measure. Currently, the most accurate PGS is for height and can predict adult stature within an error of an inch.
To generate data that might serve as a starting point for a more robust debate, I led a team of researchers from Princeton University and the University of Chicago in conducting a nationally representative survey of 1,457 Americans to assess public sentiment about the use of polygenic scores in medicine, education, dating and beyond.
The results surprised us: Vast majorities of Americans — about 91 percent — declare that judging people on the basis of their genes is morally wrong (say, looking down on them for a low cognitive PGS). Yet these same folks found it acceptable to use genetic information to make predictions and decisions about individuals in a wide variety of domains. That level of tolerance opens the gate to numerous ethical dilemmas.
Under the 2008 Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act, health insurers and employers are barred from using genetic information in their decisions. But the law doesn’t stop schools, auto or life insurance companies, fertility clinics, sperm banks or even dating sites from using genes in their calculations.
We had expected that genetically screening embryos created through in vitro fertilization would be the least socially acceptable application of polygenic prediction. Americans, however, tended to be fine with that practice. Generally, cases where polygenic prediction empowered the genetic “consumer” to make a “better” choice — which sperm donor (83 percent), which suitor (79 percent) or which embryo to choose (68 percent) — were considered highly acceptable. In instances where a faceless institution — such as a school or an insurance company — was using your DNA to make a judgment about you, there was less public support. People were the least happy about PGS being used for insurance pricing; only 38 percent found that use acceptable. Similarly, when the outcome being predicted involved medical issues, say schizophrenia, acceptability was highest (80 percent). When it was more superficial, such as height (71 percent), the approval levels were slightly lower. Predictions about IQ fell in the middle, at 77 percent.
These findings held true across political affiliation and, remarkably — given the history of pernicious discourse about genetic “inferiority” — across race. This is particularly notable because (although our survey participants are unlikely to have known this) wide use of polygenic prediction may engender yet more health inequities by race: Currently, PGSs predict the health outcomes of Americans with African ancestry less well than they do for Americans of exclusively European descent. There are important scientific reasons for this difference, including different levels of genetic variation in the populations, but political ones as well: There are simply fewer studies with large numbers of Black subjects on which to train statistical models to calculate PGSs.
Given public acceptability around the use of PGSs, the policy choices surrounding this new technology are not straightforward. Simply extending the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act’s ban to domains beyond health insurance might create more problems than it solves, for instance. That’s because an increasing number of Americans have access to their own genetic data, thanks to companies such as Ancestry.com. Those of us with access to our own genetic information could calculate our polygenic risk for, say, developing dementia, and those with a higher-than-average chance might buy long-term care insurance, while those with a lower likelihood forgo it. This can potentially create a death spiral in the long-term-care insurance market, because the healthiest people wouldn’t pay into the system.
There could be policy fixes for such problems. To save the long-term care insurance market, for instance, we might alter the laws governing it in the same way the Affordable Care Act changed health-insurance markets: We might make such insurance mandatory while simultaneously preventing insurance companies from rejecting applicants, or raising premiums, based on preexisting genetic risks
Screening embryos created through IVF raises its own questions. Such a practice could lower the disease burden to society in future generations. On the other hand, such a practice may push us even further toward a caste-like society where our high level of socioeconomic inequality is baked into the genes of the next generation. That’s because wealthy parents would be more able to avail themselves of genetic-prediction technology than poor families — unless we chose to publicly fund such embryo selection for everyone.
Of course, in vitro fertilization isn’t the only context in which PGS scores could be used on embryos. Already, prenatal screening for chromosomal diseases (such as Down syndrome), or major-single-gene diseases (such as Huntington’s or Tay-Sachs disease) has reduced the number of children born with major developmental challenges or shortened life expectancy. Screening for a predilection for, say, schizophrenia or heart disease could lead to additional selective abortions. There’s an important distinction: Genetic tests for single-gene diseases tend to be almost 100 percent accurate, while PGS prediction is far noisier. But we can expect that some parents will elect to abort fetuses predisposed to health challenges.
We didn’t ask this question on our survey, but one can assume that most Americans would be horrified by the idea of aborting a fetus because it scored lower than expected on the height or IQ PGS. After all, selecting one embryo out of a dozen for implantation is quite different from terminating a natural pregnancy because of a score on a genetic index. But norms can change, and it is easy to imagine a world where some parents, seeking every possible advantage for their offspring, wade into this territory.
The fact that we found no discernible partisan differences on attitudes means that there is a window open — perhaps narrowly — for constructive debate and decision-making. Policymakers and experts will need to get involved in the conversation. The process should include not only congressional hearings but guidance from the National Academy of Sciences —- whose report on gene-editing CRISPR technology, which recommended a worldwide ban on human germ line gene editing (that is, gene alterations that are passed on to the next generation), could be a model.
Genomic prediction is here. Embryos are being assayed for their risks and promise as you read this. Meanwhile, tens of millions of Americans have access to their genetic information and can calculate their polygenic scores in DIY fashion. The question is: What will they do with that information and where will it take us? It’s too late to put this technology back in the bottle, so we should figure out how to maximize the good and minimize the harm that comes from DNA-based prediction.