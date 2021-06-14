We had expected that genetically screening embryos created through in vitro fertilization would be the least socially acceptable application of polygenic prediction. Americans, however, tended to be fine with that practice. Generally, cases where polygenic prediction empowered the genetic “consumer” to make a “better” choice — which sperm donor (83 percent), which suitor (79 percent) or which embryo to choose (68 percent) — were considered highly acceptable. In instances where a faceless institution — such as a school or an insurance company — was using your DNA to make a judgment about you, there was less public support. People were the least happy about PGS being used for insurance pricing; only 38 percent found that use acceptable. Similarly, when the outcome being predicted involved medical issues, say schizophrenia, acceptability was highest (80 percent). When it was more superficial, such as height (71 percent), the approval levels were slightly lower. Predictions about IQ fell in the middle, at 77 percent.