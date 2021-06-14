The Jones Act, the bane of Spoiler Alerts for years now, is a particular doozy. That law bars foreign ships from transporting cargo between two U.S. ports. The problem is that since the United States does not have ships large enough to carry the turbines, U.S. wind producers have to contract European ships out of Canadian ports. The result? According to Penn, “The installations took a year. In Europe, it would have been completed in a few weeks.” This sounds like an industrial policy at cross-purposes with itself, which is true about much of Biden’s trade policies.