Decades of activism has pierced powerful holes in these anti-trans arguments. In 1973 and 1975, gay and trans activists helped pass a Washington, D.C., city ordinance that explicitly prohibited discrimination in housing and employment based on sexual orientation and sex change, respectively. This ordinance allowed trans police officer Bonnie Davenport to keep her job while transitioning from male to female between 1977 and 1979. Davenport was eventually partnered with a gay police officer whose job was also protected by the ordinance, and while the two reportedly faced “cold stares and harassment” from their co-workers, they were able to keep their jobs and eventually won “praise from their supervisors and even grudging acceptance from their peers.”