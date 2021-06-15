But even if bipartisanship is essential to democracy, does the filibuster, as these senators seem to believe, enable it? Does it “create” the necessary comity? The perception has been that bipartisanship does not exist currently in the Senate, even with the filibuster firmly in place. That is not entirely the case, however. With a robust 68-vote bipartisan supermajority, the Senate just passed the Endless Frontier bill to deal with competitiveness with China. Bipartisan negotiations over a police reform bill have reportedly come close to ending the logjam over the most difficult provision, qualified immunity. And while they are still far from an actual bill, bipartisan negotiators on infrastructure — 10 senators, five from each party — announced agreement on a framework for a deal that does not raise taxes.