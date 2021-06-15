From World War II on, economists floated ideas for international taxation. In the wake of the war, with the growing hope for global cooperation, especially in the new United Nations, they imagined taxes that might move beyond the nation-state. Some of the early ideas aimed at funding the United Nations or repairing war-torn economies. By the 1960s, the discussion had shifted toward international taxation as a form of multilateral aid for developing nations. African socialists, European social democrats and religious humanists spoke of the evils of poverty and asked the global North to offer more economic assistance to the global South.