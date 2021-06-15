By the time Alexander served on the Civil Rights Committee, the specter of racial violence had already left an indelible imprint on her economic thoughts regarding Black workers’ prospects for job mobility and the role of government in the macroeconomy. Motivated by the example of the government’s ability to achieve full employment through direct job creation during World War II, including an unprecedented increase in Black industrial employment, Alexander advocated in 1945 for a federal job guarantee for all who were willing and able to work, as a fundamental right of citizenship in the post-war period. She was the first economist in the nation to do so. She feared that the War Production Board’s plan to cut munitions employment after the war by 40 percent would affect Black workers more than White workers. She unveiled this idea while speaking to an African American assembly at Florida A&M University. Her speech focused on the racial aspects of arguments that President Franklin D. Roosevelt had made about the need for a Second Bill of Rights to provide economic security. She believed that full employment was the only solution to the problem of persistent unemployment for Black workers because of the entrenched racial discrimination they faced in hiring and because White workers’ fears of competition for jobs in short supply too often turned violent and deadly.