Madison’s remarks on the TPM Clause fully reflected this critique. There were several reasons the state legislatures “ought not to have the uncontrolled right of regulating” congressional elections. “Times, places, and manner,” he argued, “were words of great latitude” that made it “impossible to foresee all the abuses that might be made of the discretionary power.” More important, creating any system of congressional elections would involve a host of complex decisions: “Whether the electors should vote by ballot or viva voce, should assemble at this place or that place; should be divided into districts or all meet at one place, should all vote for all the representatives [of a state] or all in a district vote for a number allotted to the district” — these points would all “depend on the Legislatures” and thus be open to partisan manipulation. “Whenever the State Legislatures had a favorite measure to carry, they would take care to mold their regulations as to favor the candidates they wished to succeed,” he wrote. Another bias would exist whenever there was an “inequality of the Representation in the Legislatures of particular States,” for then the existing population imbalances among communities would be replicated in the design of congressional districts.