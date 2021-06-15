The Middle East argument is even stranger. NATO operations in Afghanistan were carried out at the behest of the United States. I am not exactly sure why Wertheim thinks progressives should be mad at NATO for, you know, invoking Article V in support of the United States. Wertheim implies that NATO allies dragged the United States into the Libya operation, but this is weak beer. The Libya intervention had the support of the U.N. Security Council as well as key policymakers in the Obama administration. Wertheim wants to paint this as an example of NATO being an entangling alliance at risk of dragging the United States into war. The evidence for this phenomenon more generally is rather weak.