Debenedetti, however, also reports that “most of their lobbying is at best ineffective right now,” and it is worth considering why. Part of it is due to the Biden team’s long memory — these were the same megadonors who thought Biden could not hack it in the primary and only glommed on to him late in the game. Part of it is that after four years of Trump’s awful ambassadorial choices, Biden wants to do better. This rules out wealthy but inexperienced donors.