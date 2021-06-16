As for the summit with Putin, it seems as if it went about as well as could be expected. The one thing that Putin and Biden agreed on in their post-summit news conferences was that the meetings were pragmatic, constructive and free of personal acrimony. Given the current lows of the bilateral relationship, that outcome qualifies as a win. The return of the ambassadors to their embassies and the creation of a bilateral strategic stability dialogue offers some promise that the bilateral relationship will not deteriorate further.