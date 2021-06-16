Cruises also employ a huge number of crew members from all over the world, including countries without much vaccine access and where coronavirus cases have stayed high. These crew members are required to be vaccinated to work on board, so their personal risk of getting seriously ill is low. However, while the vaccines appear to prevent people from transmitting the virus, they may still worry about spreading the virus to unvaccinated loved ones and their communities — especially in places that don’t have the same health care infrastructure or access that we have in the States. My co-workers already sacrifice so much by leaving their families and homes for up to nine months at a time. They shouldn’t have to fear coming to work or returning home.