Meanwhile, those with chronic diseases such as diabetes or high blood pressure need to reestablish routine care, even if they feel like nothing has changed with their health. Thousands of patients with chronic health conditions were lost to follow-up during the pandemic and they are not yet banging down our doors to reconnect. I run a series of programs that keep score on how well we care for more that 190,000 primary care patients in eastern Massachusetts. During the pandemic, our overall rate of disease control declined by 17.4 percent for patients with diabetes (defined by a well-controlled blood sugar checked within six months) and by 18.1 percent for patients with high blood pressure (defined by a well-controlled blood pressure checked within six months). Initially, we explained away this decline by the fact that we were forced to close our doors by the state of Massachusetts. However, we have been fully open and available to our patients for months and our rates of chronic disease control remains 7 percent below pre-pandemic levels for diabetes and a whopping 12 percent below pre-pandemic levels for hypertension. Our total volume of primary care patient visits year-to date, including all telehealth, is still 19 percent lower than it was in 2019. This is despite an extensive media campaign, thousands of email messages, and many outreach calls to our patients. I would have expected a nationwide surge in outpatient visits to make up for the many thousands of routine immunizations and screening studies that were missed or delayed during the pandemic, but that surge has not yet emerged.