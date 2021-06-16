The Justice Department cannot be — and cannot permit itself to be perceived as — a political tool. Trump’s attorneys general, Sessions and Barr, denied that they were briefed on the subpoenas, as did former Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein. That’s surprising, because the Justice Department has rules that require notification to the highest levels of the department in cases that involve national security and classified information, like a leak investigation. There are also high-level notification rules for cases involving members of Congress or the media. Even if members of Congress weren’t targets of the investigation, and their information was collected merely because they had contact with someone who was, that would be briefed to department leaders. If nothing else, no prosecutor wants to be the one without a chair to sit in when the music stops; it’s hard to believe that when prosecutors first saw the name of a member of Congress crop up, and also when they extended the nondisclosure period, they didn’t brief upstream, if only to prevent the responsibility from resting on their shoulders alone. Garland can make clear to the public that these processes are in place, even when he can’t disclose details that would compromise cases.