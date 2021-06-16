Of course, Moscow has no right to dictate events near its borders at the expense of its neighbors. There can be no “Yalta II,” whereby the great powers in effect divvy up Europe into respective spheres of influence, as happened at the end of World War II. The countries of Eastern Europe are fully sovereign and deserve every right to make their own domestic and foreign policy decisions. We in the West also owe a certain debt to Ukraine, which aided in global nonproliferation efforts when it gave up its nearly 2,000 nuclear warheads after the breakup of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s (in exchange for security guarantees from the United States, Britain, Russia and other countries — guarantees Russia has violated). That is why Ukraine deserves every right to join any other organization it wishes, should it qualify. For its part, Georgia has contributed troops in several difficult U.S.-led military missions over the past 20 years, including the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. We owe them gratitude and help. But NATO membership is not the optimal tool for providing such help.