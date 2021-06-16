At the same time, we should avoid the mistakes we make with public-health messaging about women and reproductive risk, which tends to lay blame at the feet of individuals and stigmatize those who cannot “achieve” perfect health. Any one person’s health is not solely a matter of individual choices. Health also depends on structural factors, such as access to high-quality and affordable health care; the availability of sidewalks and green spaces and good food to eat, in neighborhoods that are safe; and the cleanliness of the air and the water. And in any case, it is not possible to reduce reproductive risk to zero.