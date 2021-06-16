Finally, there’s the difficulty with nonverbal communication. When you’re interacting with people in person, most of us have an instinctive understanding of these nonverbal behaviors that can be very complex — intonation, the orientation of a body and so on. These are very important cues in conversation. But during a videoconference, you only see the head and shoulders of the other participants, so a lot of this nonverbal communication is lost. You need to consciously monitor the signals they are sending — in a much more active way than you would do face to face. And you also need to send those signals. If I agree with you, I will have this tendency to nod more vigorously and for longer than I would do if we were sitting in the same room.