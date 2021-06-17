This is where even many people like myself — those who thought the mandate should have been ruled unconstitutional in 2012 — believed the new argument ran off the rails. I agree that what’s left of the mandate is unconstitutional. But it makes no sense to argue that a now-toothless requirement is so essential to the structure of the ACA that the rest of the act must fall with it. It especially makes no sense when you consider Congress’s intent, as the court usually does in severability cases. If Congress believed that the mandate was an essential part of the ACA — to the point that eliminating it would make the law unworkable — it would not have zeroed out the penalty while leaving the rest of the law untouched.