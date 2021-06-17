And indeed, these tensions over policing both immigration and sexuality were part of the gay liberation movement that Stonewall helped to spark. Less than a year after the raid at the Stonewall Inn, police raided another New York City bar called the Snake Pit. They arrested 167 people, including a young man named Diego Viñales, who was born in Buenos Aires and was residing in the United States on an expired visa. Officers took him and dozens of other patrons to the police station. While there, Viñales, mindful that his arrest could lead to his violent removal and deportation, sought to escape by jumping out a second-story window. An iron spiked fence broke his fall and impaled him.