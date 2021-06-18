Families eventually left one by one, being sure to thank my wife for a party she had no hand in planning. But as we cleaned up, I thought about all the parties my wife had planned on her own. So instead of being jealous, I decided I would continue to pick up more of the mental load in our family — not because I want Brownie points, but because it is the just and equitable thing to do. And because I believe that equity is not a destination to arrive at but a process of continual growth and discovery, even if that discovery is something as basic as how stressful it can be to plan a birthday party for eight 4-year-olds. Here’s hoping it’s easier next year.