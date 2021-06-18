This decline matters. The Japanese and Europeans built world-class high-speed rail networks in the late 20th century, which helped make their companies more efficient and fostered tourism. More recently, the Chinese have contrasted their newly built rail system with the United States’ crumbling passenger service to bolster China’s claim to be on the cutting-edge technologically. China contends it’s now the model to emulate and the world power with which to partner. Significantly, governments heavily subsidized the construction of these systems.
Biden’s plan recognizes the historical role government has played in determining the fate of railroads, as well as the economic importance of connecting Americans via a comprehensive rail network.
The American railroad network, built for both freight and passenger trains, expanded rapidly in the half-century that followed the Civil War. It increased from 35,000 miles to more than 250,000 miles by the start of World War I. This was a bigger system than all of Western Europe, the most economically advanced part of the world at the time. These railroads furthered development of industrial capacity, particularly by driving demand for the two most important resources of the Second Industrial Revolution — coal and steel. They also played an indispensable role in fostering westward migration.
In short, railroads helped the United States become an economic and geopolitical power.
However, this came with costs. Railroad companies chased profits and put their own interests ahead of the public good. With no government regulation to limit them, and a near-monopoly on long-distance travel, railroads in the late 19th century were free to set exorbitant rates. As historian Christian Wolmar writes, “During the final quarter of the nineteenth century, the railroads became, first, disliked and, then, widely resented. … They turned into the rapacious monopolist, reviled by almost everyone.” Poor Americans were effectively barred from traveling by train, while small farmers essentially became the economic hostages of the railroads. It was also quite easy to demonize incredibly wealthy railroad barons like Daniel Drew, Cornelius Vanderbilt and Jay Gould.
The ensuing backlash compelled national leaders to take regulatory action. The problem was that they really didn’t know how to proceed effectively. In 1887, Congress created the Interstate Commerce Commission (ICC) to challenge the railroad monopoly. But for decades the agency was basically powerless. That changed under the New Deal as Democrats augmented the ICC’s power. They hoped to reverse the inequalities they believed resulted from high ticket prices, but they ended up inalterably weakening the railroads and undermining a key pillar of America’s economic system.
What the New Dealers didn’t seem to realize was that times had changed dramatically. While the railroads had made huge profits decades earlier, and they were still quite large in real terms, their business had become perilous for numerous reasons. First, the massive undertaking of creating a coast-to-coast system had been mostly completed, and there were no new territories to conquer. Second, the need for speedier, more comfortable service was altering railroad operations. This was particularly true as tourism was becoming a critical profit center. Third, railroads were incorporating new technologies, such as all-steel cars and more powerful locomotives. These innovations presented massive new capital obligations that dramatically reduced the railroads’ profit margins.
And then, just as these financial imperatives were reshaping the railroads, the ICC made things even worse by imposing damaging new regulations. The commission’s primary tool was the denial of rate increases, which effectively prevented railroads from making needed improvements to stay competitive. The ICC treated railroads as though they were a monopoly. But while that had been true decades earlier, railroads now faced increasing competition from new actors, most importantly automobiles, trucks, buses and airliners but also electric streetcars, subways and commuter trains.
Despite a temporary resurgence during World War II, by the mid-20th century the railroads had entered into an inexorable slide. They steadily lost passenger miles to airliners and cars.
By the 1950s, “mom-and-pop railroads,” which connected small cities and towns to major trunk lines, had already been closing down for years. At this point, however, the rot began to spread rapidly throughout the entire system. Even as railroads introduced faster and more comfortable trains, airlines increasingly stole customers for intercity travel. An overnight trip from New York to Chicago could now be done in a couple of hours, and regulators at the Civil Aeronautics Board kept airfares artificially low. The construction of tens of thousands of miles of interstate highways, which were mostly paid for by the federal government, also hurt the railroads.
While U.S. leaders heavily promoted cars and airlines, the Japanese and Europeans took a more balanced approach that included underwriting their rail systems. That resulted in development of state-of-the-art train networks, which spurred growth by increasing connectivity and thus boosting productivity within the economy.
By contrast, in the United States it was only after the dramatic failure of the Penn Central Railroad in 1970, the largest bankruptcy in history to that point, that government acted. Congress ultimately created Amtrak to maintain a national train network, but it has sputtered economically for a half-century. This is largely because as a government corporation, Congress intended for it to be self-sustaining, despite insisting upon maintaining routes that lost money. In fact, trains operating along the Northeast Corridor, which today account for 38 percent of all passengers and 56 percent of total revenue, were the only ones that were economically viable. Therefore, making Amtrak profitable was never a realistic expectation. While other nations were investing significant sums on their systems, the U.S. government only did so to the extent necessary to maintain our bare-bones network. This stinginess starved Amtrak of the money necessary to upgrade its system and decrease travel times.
This failure had serious repercussions for small towns for which air travel and interstate highways never adequately replaced rails. Despite having an Amtrak line that passes right through town, Oxford, Ohio, the home of Miami University, hasn’t had passenger rail service since the 1950s. For years, Oxford’s leaders have tried to persuade Amtrak to add a stop in town, which would be an economic boon. In 2017, Amtrak confirmed that Oxford’s resident and student population may warrant a stop and asked the city to proceed with planning for a multimodal transit operations hub. Oxford and Miami University have pledged $700,000 for construction of the needed infrastructure. But Amtrak executives haven’t been able to make a formal commitment yet given the limited funding provided by Congress.
This story could be repeated in hundreds of towns and small cities across the country. Civic leaders are desperate for a connection to the passenger rail network, yet little has been done by Congress.
But pressure has grown thanks to China’s new state-of-the-art high-speed rail system and its desire to compete with the United States for global leadership. In a hyper-connected world, failing to update archaic infrastructure increasingly has geopolitical consequences. Climate change has also enhanced the case for government investment in rail because trains use far less energy than cars and airliners, which combined represent more than 20 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions. Finally, the very towns that have been left behind in recent decades thanks to globalization and deindustrialization stand to benefit from connections to a renewed passenger rail network. Each of these developments explain why rail advocates have recently been pushing for a new Amtrak approach that focuses on service over profit.
The past teaches us that a good passenger train system can help spur economic growth. It also reveals that proper government oversight, which balances the public good against the economic viability of rail services, combined with government investments, are key to creating a cutting-edge system. With the stakes higher than they’ve been in decades, the country can’t afford to get this delicate mix wrong again.