By contrast, in the United States it was only after the dramatic failure of the Penn Central Railroad in 1970, the largest bankruptcy in history to that point, that government acted. Congress ultimately created Amtrak to maintain a national train network, but it has sputtered economically for a half-century. This is largely because as a government corporation, Congress intended for it to be self-sustaining, despite insisting upon maintaining routes that lost money. In fact, trains operating along the Northeast Corridor, which today account for 38 percent of all passengers and 56 percent of total revenue, were the only ones that were economically viable. Therefore, making Amtrak profitable was never a realistic expectation. While other nations were investing significant sums on their systems, the U.S. government only did so to the extent necessary to maintain our bare-bones network. This stinginess starved Amtrak of the money necessary to upgrade its system and decrease travel times.