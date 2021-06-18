There is something fitting in the idea that Juneteenth will fall directly before the Fourth in America’s holiday calendar: It provides much needed context for Independence Day about who was not included as the nation embraced its vision of itself as the home of the free. But it also provides a patriotic celebration for a nation that has tried to recognize and right its failures. The Juneteenth National Independence Day Act does not guarantee that the holiday will become a national event; it will need to become a holiday that people across the nation look forward to and fill with their own meanings. Juneteenth will grow and change from the way it was celebrated as a local and state holiday. But in a nation short on holidays, particularly days that encourage fun, Juneteenth offers America a reason to remember its past and celebrate its future.