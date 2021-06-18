Perhaps the strongest published assertion of German culpability came in a letter to the New York Times by Alfred M. Brooks, an art professor at Indiana University, which ran on Oct. 20. Brooks charged that “the germs of this plague, which has greatly hindered the Liberty Loan and caused much suffering and many deaths in our army — both wished for ends by our enemy, the Germans — are of German sowing.” To support this allegation, Brooks cited the fact that the epidemic has “not swept from place to place,” but rather has “broken out simultaneously, and with deadly virulence, in army training camps, from the Pacific to the Atlantic.” Yet although Brooks appealed passionately for the epidemic to “be called the German plague,” even he conceded that no evidence proved enemy complicity, instead claiming baselessly that “many thousands of Americans” have “good show of reason” to accept these charges.