The Holocaust can seem like an overwhelming topic, beyond comprehension or understanding. The permanent exhibition at USHMM occupies 36,000 square feet of gallery space, far more than can be absorbed in a brief visit. The USHMM “Encyclopedia of Ghettos and Concentration Camps” documents that “the Nazis and their allies ran more than 44,000 camps, ghettos, and other sites of detention, persecution, forced labor and murder during the Holocaust.” This enormous topic should not merely be another box to check off on a list of graduation requirements, with facts and pieces of information that can be easily measured. Yes, the historical facts matter, especially in our age of denial and disinformation, when history can be so easily distorted. But shouldn’t we also, as Wiesel proposed, strive to leave those we teach with more questions, concerned about the human condition and the suffering of others? We live in an age where complexity is discouraged, when tangled and thorny problems can be reduced to simplistic explanations. What if studying the Holocaust challenged our preexisting world views, forcing us to engage in difficult conversations about our collective past, present and future?