This heat wave is a result of a supercharged version of what normally happens across the western United States in May. The typical upper-level westerly winds retreat north and are replaced by a ridge of high pressure that builds north as the mountains and plateaus heat up under the strong June sun. This shift in upper-level winds is an important precursor to the monsoon moisture that flows up into Arizona and New Mexico in late June and early July. Having the ridge overhead though leads to the heat. Sinking air, clear skies and long days lead to the perfect conditions for temperatures to soar and persist. Sometimes early monsoon moisture can sneak into the region, raising humidity levels ever so slightly, leading to higher overnight temperatures up and degrading the effectiveness of evaporative coolers, which many homes rely on to stay cool.