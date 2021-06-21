In the late 1970s, LGBTQ Republicans began forming small organizations called Lincoln Clubs and Log Cabin Clubs to work against anti-gay ballot initiatives springing up nationwide. They also wanted to show the GOP that they, not the new coalition of religious conservatives behind the anti-LGBTQ efforts, were the real embodiment of Republican values and an untapped resource for the party — potential difference makers in tight races. In 1977, an LGBTQ Republican activist told the California State Republican Convention that the party was losing close elections because it was ignoring 2.5 million LGBTQ voters in the state. Five years later, a leader of the Log Cabin Club of Los Angeles said he could deliver as many as 200,000 LGBTQ voters for the party, if only the GOP would show a little interest.