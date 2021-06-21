One might have thought that cities and states could avoid this litigation morass by eliminating discretion and making rules mandatory for all. (Indeed, Alito suggested that if Philadelphia simply eliminates the language allowing officials to make exceptions, the dispute is back at Square One.) But last year, in a decision involving state aid to parochial schools, Roberts wrote a majority opinion saying that once a state had wrongfully discriminated by excluding religious groups from a scholarship program, it could not then fix the problem by eliminating the scholarships altogether. If that sort of “leveling down” is inconsistent with the Free Exercise Clause when it comes to state grants, it’s hard to see why it would be acceptable when it came to state contracts. At least where there’s a finding that a government violated the Constitution, therefore, doing away entirely with exceptions in the way Alito describes may not be an option.