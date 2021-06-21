Many of the young men who came to this country found work in the construction, agriculture and service industries. Some formed gangs for protection from the tough neighborhoods of eastern and central Los Angeles. Barrio 18 and Mara Salvatrucha 13 emerged in Los Angeles during the 1980s. By the early 1990s, California’s “tough on crime” policies ensnared young people, including immigrants, in systems of incarceration that fueled gang membership. The Clinton administration’s harsh immigration reform laws in 1996 mandated deportation for immigrants who were convicted of minor crimes such as traffic violations or marijuana possession. In Los Angeles, Immigration and Naturalization Service agents rounded up Latin American immigrants, looking for any criminal activity that could be used to justify deportation. Guatemalan people who had long resided in the United States were deported to a nation that had few resources or institutions to integrate them into society.