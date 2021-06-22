Yes, the Constitution requires that there be a federal district. But the proposed legislation to make D.C. the 51st state — H.R. 51, the Washington, D.C. Admission Act, which has passed in the House of Representatives — addresses this: The bill maintains the existence of the neutral federal district that the Founders created and shrinks it. This geographic reduction has been done before, as the area that now contains Alexandria, Va., was ceded to Washington, D.C., before being “retroceded” back to Virginia in the 1840s. The new federal district would encompass the White House, the Capitol, the Supreme Court and other federal buildings. This seems closer to the Founders’ vision. Practically no one would reside in this new area, which would exist solely to house the governing apparatus and important monuments, rather than continue as it currently exists, a major American city with its own unique politics, commerce, art and traditions.