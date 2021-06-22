The best case for eliminating the filibuster would be if Republican voter suppression laws were making free and fair elections impossible in the future and if the Democrats’ voting rights proposals (contained in the For the People Act) would reliably preserve democracy. It is not easy to weigh these possibilities. Unquestionably, state laws limiting the right to vote are damaging and unfair. Also beyond dispute is that the voting rights legislation would help somewhat (although it may also be weakened in implementation by a conservative judiciary). But unless progressives are convinced that they can win elections if, but only if, these federal proposals pass, they run the risk of destroying the filibuster, still losing the 2022 and 2024 elections, and seeing decades of hard-fought progressive victories washed away in the first 100 days of the next presidency — including what remains of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.