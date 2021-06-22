Sports investors will come up with new opportunities for college athletes. Rapid change already is happening in this space, and it will accelerate. First, entrepreneurs, including me, have tried and will continue to try to develop an alternative, or supplemental league, for college football. Every other sport has such an alternative (like the NBA G League, or minor leagues in baseball, hockey and soccer), but football doesn’t — at least not yet. Players will finally have choices, outside the NCAA system. If these new efforts are successful, it could cause schools to drop other nonrevenue sports, such as volleyball, gymnastics and track and field. If this happens, however, private sports investors will look into creating new opportunities outside the NCAA system for athletes who play those sports, too. In a post-Alston world, the pie will grow larger.