Antitrust law has almost never been used to protect workers from employers who cartelize labor markets — who suppress wages through agreement, agree not to hire each other’s workers, and so on. (This decision is the first decisive victory for employees in an antitrust case before the Supreme Court in almost a century.) Lawyers and economists assumed that labor markets were competitive and that employers rarely try to cartelize them. This view began to change about a decade ago after a scandal involving allegations of an agreement among Silicon Valley tech companies, including Apple and Google, not to recruit each other’s employees. The tech companies settled a class-action suit, paying about $415 million to help make up for lost raises, but insisted they had broken no laws. Since then, the U.S. government has repeatedly expressed concern about labor market antitrust violations. In just the last year, the Justice Department announced its first three criminal indictments of employers for violating the antitrust laws by agreeing not to compete for employees.