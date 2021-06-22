The last third of George’s book put forward his solution to the problem. Inequality could be solved, he wrote, not by changing the corporate practices of railroads but by taxing property. George argued for a high tax on property, the “single tax,” which aimed to force landowners to put land to its most remunerative use. If railroads left good farmland fallow, then the single tax would force them to use it or sell it. The same in cities: Urban landlords who did not use their lots to their highest extent would be forced out by property-tax rates that were based on the best possible use of the land.