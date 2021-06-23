Everything has almost returned to normal here. The state of emergency was lifted earlier this month. Restaurants are filling up again. People are flocking back to cafes. Traffic patterns have sufficiently reverted to the mean for me to be irritated with other drivers. Masks are still being worn in some supermarkets and department stores, but with each passing week, the fraction of those wearing them is falling. Like many, I will wear them in a shop as an exercise in manners if a critical mass of others is doing so. If at least half of people do not have them, however, I am delighted to go maskless. My hunch is that by next month, the mask-wearing will be down to fewer than a quarter of shoppers.